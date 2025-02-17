Friends, we are in the midst of a coup. The things happening in Washington D.C. these days are unconstitutional and illustrate how little our elected officials actually understand the complexities of our federal administrations. It is terrifying on many levels.

I think we need to stop asking people if they believe in climate change and instead ask them if they understand climate change.

Last week I had the honor of being present at our annual Youth Climate Justice Summit, a day-long event designed, planned, and hosted by our amazing and brilliant YEA! student leaders. Young people and their teachers from across the state filled the space at Springboard Center for the Arts. They taught each other about building movements, about climate story weaving, about food systems as solutions, about zero waste and electric school bus fleets, and about zero waste strategies. They went to the People’s House (the Minnesota State Capitol) and spoke to their electeds about the Climate Justice Education Bill. They made banners and zines, and silk-screened t-shirts with a YEA! student’s art. They chanted and sang. This — the generation likely to face the most extreme impacts of climate change — showed up with joy and hope to learn together how to save the planet.

These young people are demanding climate change and climate justice education. They want to know the science and understand root causes and who is impacted most. They want to organize with the adults in their schools and communities. They know that robust, interdisciplinary climate change education in all of our schools is how we strategically eliminate climate change denialism. They are angry too. But, they haven’t given up and they need our support. Climate justice education is how we prepare students to join their communities to build out solutions. Climate justice education is an essential part of the just transition.

Are you feeling overwhelmed by the state of the world and your news feed? Are you struggling to see how we might build a better future? Spend some time with some young climate activists and listen to their stories and ideas. They are the leaders we have been waiting for, and they are ready.