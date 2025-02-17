



GLP-1 medications initially were used to help people with diabetes improve their insulin resistance and hunger cravings. However, over the past few years, these medications have become popular due to their weight loss and weight management benefits. Dr. Saundra Nguyen, assistant professor of internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, explains the side effects of GLP-1s. Outside nutrition, physical activity and surgery, Nguyen says that before GLP-1 medications, there were limited options for weight loss management. “There are some pill medications that have been around for decades, but the effectiveness of those were more on the modest end,” she said. “When GLP-1 agonists came out, they were much more effective than these options.” After consulting with a physician about taking GLP-1 medications, it’s important to know that side effects can vary from person to person. Common side effects are gastrointestinal-related, such as: Nausea

Vomiting

Acid reflux

Constipation

Diarrhea (some cases)

Gallbladder disease, like gallbladder stones (less common) “These medications work in both your brain and your gut to slow down how food moves through your body. Some of the side effects can decrease as your body adjusts or escalate with higher doses,” Nguyen said. She also warns women of reproductive age on oral contraceptives that GLP-1s will slow down and alter the absorption of medications. “Some people have gotten pregnant while on these medications,” Nguyen said. People taking GLP-1s feel less hungry, get full faster and do not think about food as much. Nguyen says that stopping these medications may end those benefits. “These symptoms can come back, and often, we see the weight come back,” Nguyen said. GLP-1s are not recommended for people who have pancreatitis, endocrine type syndromes, like multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN) type 2 or a history of thyroid cancer or a specific type of medullary thyroid cancer in themselves or their families.

