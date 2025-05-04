Close down the airlocks and batten all hull hatches for a veritable meteor storm of new “Star Wars” books coming to us over the next year. These magnificent titles were recently announced at the official Lucasfilm Publishing panel “Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away” during this past month’s Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025.

Physical media is making a major comeback these days, whether it’s remastered premium vinyl soundtracks of your favorite films or special edition 4K UHD Blu-ray releases of indie gems and Hollywood classics. Star Wars fanatics are going to love this “what’s to come” collection of tie-in novels, concept art editions, blueprint volumes, and reference manuals.

While you’re waiting for these to release, you can spend your time playing the best Star Wars Games as well as build the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars helmets.

10 must-have upcoming “Star Wars” books

Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!