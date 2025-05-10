The 2025 NBA predraft process officially kicks off Saturday, with an expected 120 players, including Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Derik Queen, Walter Clayton Jr., and others, congregating in Chicago for the NBA draft combine, G League Elite Camp, and agency pro days.

On Monday, NBA teams, their fans, and players participating will watch the unveiling of the draft lottery (7 p.m. ET, ESPN), which will set up the final order of the draft’s first round. The draft will take place on June 25-26 (8 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Whichever team secures the right to draft Flagg will dominate the conversation for the six weeks following the lottery, while the other 29 teams sift through the rest of a talented group of prospects outside of the Duke freshman.

The draft combine and Elite Camp, held at Wintrust Arena, will put players through drills, measurements, athletic testing, medical examinations, team interviews and 5-on-5 scrimmaging.

The combine offers an opportunity for players to improve their draft standing in front of hundreds of NBA executives, coaches, owners and agents. The combine is often described as the unofficial start of free agency, as teams lay the groundwork for deals that could be announced once the window opens June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.

There’s a lot to look forward to in one of the most important weeks of the NBA calendar, including which players could improve their draft stock, who could withdraw their names from the draft and which prospects will teams begin to home in on as private workouts get underway as soon as the combine ends.

Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo detail what they’re hearing and what to expect, while highlighting five prospects to keep a close eye on.

Jump to a topic:

Five players to watch

G League Elite Camp prospects

Biggest storyline to follow

Gauging interest in agency pro days

Who is ready, or willing, to make a jump?

Every year, a few players use the combine as a springboard to elevate their standing firmly into the first round, or in hindsight, show they should have been drafted much higher.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Jalen Williams, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Nembhard, Quentin Grimes, Kevin Huerter and Donte DiVincenzo stand out as recent NBA players who helped themselves during the combine, while Derrick White, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Kuzma also showed flashes of what eventually made them impact players at the next level.

The combine isn’t always the be-all and end-all for evaluations, though. Take Washington State’s Jaylen Wells last year. He wasn’t invited to the combine originally until some last-minute withdrawals elevated him from the G League Elite Camp. And his 5-for-18 two-day combine performance (with 0 assists and 3 turnovers) certainly didn’t suggest he would finish third in this season’s NBA Rookie of the Year voting after the Memphis Grizzlies drafted him in the second round.

This is why many prospects sit out of the scrimmages, for fear that a poor showing will sink their standing. While every prospect must attend the combine and participate in drills, interviews and the NBA’s medical examinations, the 5-on-5s are optional.

Over the past few years, many players who were late second-round picks or who went undrafted have declined to compete in the scrimmages, drawing consternation from NBA executives in attendance. This has caused friction between teams — which will be in Chicago for more than a week and want to get their money’s worth for their time — and agents, who often feel less is more when exposing their clients’ weaknesses.

Previously, agents of elite prospects could strategically steer players to preferred destinations by keeping medicals away from less attractive teams — a practice that is no longer allowed.

Some players who are “testing the waters” at the combine will have little choice but to compete in 5-on-5s, as important decisions on whether to keep their names in the draft or return to school await them on May 28, the day of the NCAA withdrawal deadline.

Some of the more notable “stay or go” decisions include: Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan), Alex Condon (Florida), Drake Powell (North Carolina), Cedric Coward (Duke), Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn), Milos Uzan (Houston), Boogie Fland (transfer portal), Labaron Philon (Alabama), Isaiah Evans (Duke), Darrion Williams (transfer portal), Miles Byrd (San Diego State), Karter Knox (Arkansas), PJ Haggerty (transfer portal), Jamir Watkins (transfer portal) and RJ Luis Jr. (transfer portal)

These 15 players’ decisions will play a major role in how next year’s college season plays out. A team such as Duke, for example, would look entirely different depending on what their testing players decide. Other schools have been waiting patiently for Williams, Haggerty, Watkins, and Luis — four of the most coveted players in the transfer portal — to decide their next move. If these players don’t like the feedback they receive at the combine, NIL money could await them next year should they elect to withdraw from the draft. — Givony

play 1:08 Stephen A.: Cooper Flagg ‘is the total package’ Stephen A. Smith and Carlos Boozer give their thoughts on Cooper Flagg declaring for the NBA draft.

Five players to watch at the combine

Yaxel Lendeborg, PF/C, UAB/Michigan

No. 26 in ESPN’s Top 100

Lendeborg became one of the top names in the transfer portal following his breakout season at UAB, committing to Michigan as an ostensible replacement for Danny Wolf.

He is one of several college stars who enter the predraft process with the financial leverage to hunt for a favorable NBA landing spot, as he can return to college and make excellent money next season. Whether he turns pro hinges not only on teams’ interest but the degree of interest — an issue he can force with a strong showing in scrimmages.

Lendeborg’s size (6-foot-9, 240 pounds), budding skill level and all-around productivity helped him gather steam as a prospect and should translate well in a combine setting. NBA teams are curious to see how he fares, and Michigan will hold out hope to have him back on campus, which likely depends on the feedback coming out of this week. — Woo

Boogie Fland, PG, Arkansas

No. 42 in ESPN’s Top 100

After missing much of Arkansas’ SEC slate with a thumb injury, Fland returned to play a small role in the NCAA tournament before entering the transfer portal, where he has a host of options.

NBA teams will be curious to see how he fares in a 5-on-5 setting that traditionally favors guards, allowing Fland to remind scouts of his craftiness and scoring chops. Although he lacks size (6-foot-2, 175 pounds) and measurables, he is still 18 years old and comes with a solid pre-college pedigree and will draw interested parties in what might be a watered-down combine setting in terms of high-level player participation.

Fland’s solid start to the season and the fact he missed a key stretch of the conference schedule should make him interesting to teams, but like many prospects truly testing the waters, he might need a stellar showing to feel secure about his NBA options relative to the type of money and playing time available to him should he stay in school.

Fland, his Arkansas teammate Karter Knox, and Auburn’s Tahaad Pettiford are among the young players who are weighing similar decisions. — Woo

Darrion Williams, SF/PF, Texas Tech

No. 46 in ESPN’s Top 100

Currently in the transfer portal and uncommitted for next season, Williams has been on the NBA workout circuit this week as he weighs his options. A series of strong NCAA tournament performances elevated Williams’ profile as a prospect, and there is high demand for his services in the college ranks, including the option to return to Texas Tech. This is another case in which Williams’ play at the combine might help sway his draft range, with some type of guarantee likely necessary for an interested NBA team to keep him in the draft.

Williams brings a versatile skill set and strong feel, capable of playing both forward spots as well as on the ball with his ability to be a playmaker. His athleticism, frame (6-foot-6, 225 pounds) and defensive capabilities leave something to be desired from an NBA standpoint, but the success of similar players such as Atlanta’s Georges Niang offers a blueprint for how he might fit into a rotation.

A strong showing in scrimmages could help him, but returning to college and working on his body and jump shot (34% from 3) is also a viable option, and a realistic pathway to improving his stock in next year’s draft. — Woo

Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane Bullets (Australia)

No. 47 in ESPN’s Top 100

After entering the year with some first-round buzz, Zikarsky stagnated in his second NBL season, as his minutes increased but his production was down. At 7-foot-3 with a 7-4 wingspan, the Australian big man still has a lot to offer physically, with good coordination for his size and the ability to impact shots around the rim. However, his ability to make a major impact and secure a larger role, stemming partially from his struggles to keep up with faster-paced games, moved NBA teams into wait-and-see mode in his draft timeline.

Still 18 years old, he has time to catch up as he grows more comfortable with his body. NBA front offices have been intrigued by his size and unique background dating back several years: Zikarsky comes from a family of elite-level swimmers as his 6-10 father won a bronze for Germany in the 1996 Olympics, and his 6-1 mother was an Australian champion ironwoman.

Zikarsky, the tallest listed player invited to the combine, has the stage to remind teams why he’s worth a developmental investment. This year’s playoffs — where players such as Rudy Gobert (Minnesota) and Steven Adams (Houston) had major impacts — have offered reminders as to why teams need to carry size on the roster up front, even as a change-of-pace option in certain matchups.

Zikarsky needs to continue gaining experience, but players with his physical profile aren’t easy to find. With this draft light on centers and with a wave of college players expected to return to school for bigger paydays, there’s an opportunity for Zikarsky to help himself with a good showing. — Woo

Miles Byrd, SG, San Diego State

No. 51 in ESPN’s Top 100

Byrd’s tools and defensive prowess made him an intriguing sleeper for NBA front offices over the course of the Aztecs’ season. He registered an impressive 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on the wing as a young sophomore who turns 21 years old on Sept. 8.

He has flashed his ability as a passer, but his offense remains a work in progress. He will need to add muscle to his 6-foot-7, 190-pound frame, but his late-blooming trajectory has earned him favor from front offices. Although Byrd shot 30% from 3 last season, he attempted nearly six 3-pointers per game. He has historically been a solid free throw shooter, leaving room for optimism that he might improve on that key swing skill.

There’s a question of how early a team would be willing to take a chance on him developing his skills, with the option for him to return to San Diego State still on the table. A positive showing in scrimmages, where he will need to hold his own physically and demonstrate his defensive playmaking, could help him firm up a guaranteed deal, which is what it might take to keep him in the draft. — Woo

Agency pro days: Gauging waning interest

2025 NBA draft • NBA draft lottery: Picks, odds, team buzz

• Cooper Flagg’s top NBA comps: Kawhi?

• Top 100 big board rankings | Pelton’s 30

• Mock draft: Full first and second round

• Stacking all 30 teams’ draft assets | More

After two days of 5-on-5 scrimmaging, agents will take center stage Thursday and Friday, putting their players through scripted routines intended to accentuate their strengths while minimizing their weaknesses.

In the past, teams would fly around the country to attend these workouts, but rule changes have brought them under one roof in Chicago and a separate session in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Lakers’ practice facility on May 20-21.

NBA teams have mixed feelings about these workouts. Some appreciate the opportunity to sit courtside and watch prospects, including many of the top-ranked players in the draft, to see up close the physical attributes, athleticism and shooting technique of players they otherwise would see very little of.

Other teams consider these workouts an excuse for agents to pull players from competitive scrimmages in favor of all-for-show-style drills. At least among top-level decision-makers, NBA attendance at these pro days has dropped significantly over the past few years, as executives no longer fear missing out if something significant were to occur.

In turn, lottery picks no longer participate in these workouts as frequently, which hurts other clients from big agencies who often rely on top prospects to draw NBA teams to the gym in large numbers.

It will be interesting to see how teams view the evolution of pro days this year. Regardless of whether teams are willing to admit it, some prospects in the past have undoubtedly helped boost their draft stock simply by demonstrating the physical talent and ability they possess in front of a significant NBA audience. — Givony

play 0:16 Caleb Love hits tough fadeaway 3 from the corner Caleb Love buries a triple while falling away in the corner for Arizona.

Top prospects at the G League Elite Camp

The G League Elite Camp will begin this weekend, with 45 players scheduled to attend the two-day event. The five-to-eight best players from the scrimmages can expect to move on to the NBA draft combine later in the week — which is exactly what LA Clippers guard Terance Mann, Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin did in 2019 and Oklahoma City Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins did in 2021, eventually hearing their names called in the draft and then carving out strong NBA careers.

Other G League Elite Camp alumni — such as Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Vince Williams Jr. and Jose Alvarado — didn’t get the draft combine call-up but still went on to become impactful NBA players.

There has been no shortage of G League Elite Camp participants — such as Nembhard, Dillon Jones and Marcus Sasser — who, after attending the camp, withdrew from the draft, and then later developed into NBA draft picks using the feedback and experience they received while in Chicago.

Some of this year’s top prospects who will be playing at the G League Elite Camp include Malique Lewis (South East Melbourne), Amari Williams (Kentucky), Caleb Love (Arizona), Caleb Grill (Missouri) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State). — Givony