The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli forces have killed 23 people and injured more than 100 people in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said at least 10 people were killed on Saturday alone, including five members of the same family after an Israeli strike hit their tent.

The latest casualties bring the total number of Palestinians killed in Gaza since the war began on 7 October 2023 to 52,810, with more than 119,400 others wounded.