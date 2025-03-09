Two weather systems prevail over Luzon, bringing cloudy skies and isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, state weather bureau Pagasa said before daybreak Sunday March 9.

It said that the northeast monsoon (amihan) prevails over Northern Luzon while the eastern section of Central and Southern Luzon is under the influence of the shear line.

The Bicol Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mainland Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Rizal, Laguna, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the shear line or the area where warm, humid easterly winds meet with the dry, cold winds from amihan.

There will be possible occurrences of flash floods or landslides in areas experiencing moderate to at times heavy rains, Pagasa said.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, except Palawan, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the shear line. During severe thunderstorms, flash floods or landslides may occur.

The easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean are affecting the rest of the country.

The Davao Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, SOCCSKSARGEN, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms. Moderate to at times heavy rains may possibly result in flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies. During severe thunderstorms, flash floods or landslides may occur.

Coastal waters will be moderate to rough in the Northern and Central Luzon seaboards, and slight to moderate in the rest of the country.



