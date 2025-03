(UPDATE) STA. ROSA, Laguna — For the second time, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday left out his elder sister, Sen. Imee Marcos, as he rallied support for the Alyansa Para Sa Bagong Pilipinas’ 11 senatorial candidates.

In his speech, the president referred to the administration’s ticket as having only 11 members, fueling speculations that Imee is no longer part of the coalition.