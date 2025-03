The Social Security System (SSS) disbursed P39.1 billion in employees’ compensation (EC) benefits to 2.7 million beneficiaries from 1975 to 2024.

“These benefits have provided much-needed financial relief to workers who have suffered work-related injuries or illnesses, helping them cover medical expenses, replace lost income, and rehabilitate their lives,” SSS President and CEO Robert Joseph Montes de Claro said.