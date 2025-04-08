THE International Criminal Court (ICC) acted as a necessary complement to the Philippines’ justice system due to the absence of credible domestic investigations into the thousands of killings committed during former president Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody war on drugs, a Filipino human rights lawyer accredited by the ICC said.

Amid heated public debate surrounding the ICC’s arrest of Duterte, one key aspect of international legal procedure has been largely overlooked: the doctrine of inaction, lawyer Gilbert Andres said.