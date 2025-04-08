A wrong-way crash in Vermont Square on Monday night left two people dead, including an infant, and two in critical condition, police said.

At 11:36 p.m., a white sedan “traveling at a high rate of speed veered into oncoming traffic” and struck another sedan on Western Avenue near 47th Street, said Officer Charles Miller, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

The driver of the white sedan, a man in his 40s, was killed, as was a 6-month-old baby who was in the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said.

Two other passengers in the car with the baby, a 20-year-old man and a 25-year-old-woman, were taken to a hospital where they remain in critical condition, he said.

Video of the incident obtained by KTLA showed the white car swerving into oncoming traffic before striking the other car, then upending and spinning around.

Additional videos from the scene reviewed by The Times showed a sizable police response that shut down Western Avenue as stunned onlookers watched.

Miller said police could not yet confirm reports that the white sedan was stolen.