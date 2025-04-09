MANILA, Philippines — The BRP Gabriela Silang embarked on historic and maiden port visits to Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam to promote stronger maritime cooperation among Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) members.

The BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) is the first offshore patrol vessel and the second largest and most modern vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The vessel arrived at the Port of Laem Chabang in Chonburi, Thailand on April 1 and stayed until April 3, the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement.

The BRP Gabriela Silang departed for Malaysia on April 3 for the second leg of its tri-country port visit from April 8 to 10. It will proceed to Vietnam on April 14 and will return to the Philippines on April 17.

The Thailand Maritime Enforcement Coordinating Center (Thai-MECC) welcomed the BRP Gabriela Silang and its crew on April 1 led by Capt. Eleizer Ibarrientos, together with a PCG delegation headed by Vice Admiral Edgar Ybañez.

Philippine Ambassador to Thailand Millicent Cruz Paredes said the PCG’s first-ever port visit to Thailand was a gesture of true friendship between the Filipino and Thai people who “shared maritime heritage as fellow seafaring and maritime trading peoples.”

Paredes lauded the PCG and the Thai-MECC for their collective efforts in fostering regional maritime collaboration in the Southeast Asian region.

She noted that the PCG’s port visit takes place within a year of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Philippines-Thailand diplomatic relations.

Royal Thai Navy Vice Admiral Arpa Chapanont said the PCG port visit was a testament to the enduring partnership and shared vision of the Philippines and Thailand for a “safer, more secure, and more stable regional waters.”

Chapanont, also Thai-MECC director, said that the visit would lead to more cooperation between the PCG and Thai-MECC. Thailand will host the 2025 Asean Coast Guard Forum in June.

The embassy said Paredes recalled the valiant example of the vessel’s inspiration, revolutionary woman leader and national hero Gabriela Silang.

She recognized the senior female PCG officers in attendance, including Lt. Junior Grade Diane Porcelin as the most senior female crew member of the vessel.

Paredes expressed hope that “someday a woman captain would helm” the BRP Gabriela Silang, the DFA said.