ANOTHER weather pattern – the frontal system – has emerged and is bringing overcast skies with rains over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan and Apayao, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday.

A frontal system is defined as the transition zone where different types of masses of air with contrasting characteristics, primarily temperature and humidity meet, Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said.