



Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that another 10 people have been sent to El Salvador amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“Last night, another 10 criminals from the MS-13 and Tren de Aragua Foreign Terrorist Organizations arrived in El Salvador. The alliance between @POTUS and President @nayibbukele has become an example for security and prosperity in our hemisphere,” Rubio said in a post on the social platform X.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is going to the White House on Monday for an “official working visit,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously said. In the first few months of the second Trump presidency, the United States has sent deported migrants they have said are gang members to a large prison in El Salvador.

“Looking forward to seeing President Bukele, of El Salvador, on Monday! Our Nations are working closely together to eradicate terrorist organizations, and build a future of Prosperity. President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation’s custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Saturday.

“These barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign Nation, and their future is up to President B and his Government. They will never threaten or menace our Citizens again!” the president added.

Also on Saturday, the Trump administration gave a wellness report for a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador in an update mandated by a court order. A federal judge ordered the White House on Friday to document reports on Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s status in an attempt to find out if the administration is complying with her order to “facilitate” the man’s return to the U.S.

“He is alive and secure in that facility. He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador,” Michael Kozack, a State Department official, said in a Saturday filing. On Sunday, the Trump administration said in a filing that it had “no updates” for the judge on efforts to facilitate Garcia’s return.





