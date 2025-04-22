The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) would bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms over parts of Mindanao and the easterlies could cause hot weather in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said Tuesday morning that the effects of the ITCZ would be experienced particularly over Davao Region, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi where cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms would prevail.

Also, the rest of Mindanao would probably have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ – an imaginary line where winds from the northern and southern hemispheres meet.

Meanwhile, the easterlies – winds coming from the east and passing through the Pacific Ocean that carry humid, and warm weather – would be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Easterly winds would bring hot temperatures all throughout the day although isolated heavy rains would be possible in late afternoon until evening, the state-run weather agency said.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“Hotter weather would also be expected during late morning until early afternoon due to the easterlies,” weather forecaster Dominguez said.

In Metro Manila, temperatures could be between 25 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province, could reach up to 37 degrees Celsius, and Baguio City could have between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius, Dominguez added.



