The three Filipino cardinals — Luis Antonio Tagle, Jose Advincula of the Archbishop of Manila, and Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan — who will participate in the upcoming conclave to elect the next pope concelebrated a special Mass for the Filipino community in Rome on Sunday, marking “Collegio Day 2025” at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino.

The cardinals drew a large crowd to the chapel of the Collegio, home to Filipino clergy studying at Rome’s pontifical universities. Their joint presence underscored the significance of the occasion, just days before the start of the conclave on May 7.