The two low pressure areas (LPAs) being monitored within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) would bring rains in the Visayas and Southern Luzon, state weather agency Pagasa said early Wednesday morning.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the first LPA was spotted 425 kilometers (kms) west of Iba, Zambales.