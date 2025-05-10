BINAN CITY, Laguna — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) here summoned two local officials following their alleged links to unauthorized election-related activities in early May.

Lawyer Patrick E. Enaje, the provincial election supervisor, asked Sta. Cruz Mayor Edgar San Luis and 4th District congressional candidate Antonio Carolino to submit a written explanation regarding their alleged involvement in an operation where individuals impersonated Comelec personnel and inspected vote counting machines using false identification at the Silangan Elementary School in Sta. Cruz on May 5, 2025.