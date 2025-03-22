Three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a Friday night shooting in Las Cruces, New Mexico, according to police.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the shooting happened at around 10 p.m. at Young Park, over 200 miles south of Albuquerque. Three victims, a 16-year-old boy and two 19-year-old men, were found dead.

“The injured range in age from 16 years to 36 years,” police said in a news release, adding that the identities of the victims will not be released at this time.

The police department has not shared any details about what circumstances led to the shooting. Multiple shots fired from the incident could be heard in a video shared to social media.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of Saturday morning, but police are following “multiple leads.”

Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez called the shooting “a heinous act of violence” that will leave the city in mourning.

“As with all acts of gun violence in our city and beyond, my heart is broken for the victims and families impacted,” Enriquez wrote in an Instagram post.

Young Park and roadways leading to it are temporarily closed as the investigation is in process, police said.

The Las Cruces Police Department is asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to get in touch with them.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New Mexico State Police and the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.