



Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has officially begun the process of running for governor of Ohio as he filed the necessary paperwork with the Ohio secretary of state on Friday.

Ramaswamy’s campaign filed the Designation of Treasurer form, which must be filed before a candidate’s campaign or political party makes any expenditures or receives any contributions.

A formal registration has been submitted for Ramaswamy’s political committee, using the name “Vivek Ramaswamy For Ohio.”

Although the filing doesn’t directly state a gubernatorial run, Ramaswamy has been strongly suggesting he will run for governor of Ohio in the 2026 election.

This development comes about a month after Ramaswamy’s exit from President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Ramaswamy’s high profile from his 2024 presidential run has made him well-known, and a recent poll suggests Ohio Republicans would support him in a 2026 election.

Ramaswamy has never won an election as a candidate, nor does he have experience serving in elected office. But he has received notable endorsements from Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, along with Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

Meanwhile, several of Vice President Vance’s key advisors recently joined Ramaswamy’s team, which may indicate a possible endorsement from Vance or Trump. But Ramaswamy may have to compete against other candidates with established political connections in Ohio.

The current Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) is term-limited and cannot run again, as he began his term in 2019.





