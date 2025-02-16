



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) slammed President Trump and elected Republicans on Sunday for appearing not to prioritize lowering costs for Americans, arguing it was a core campaign promise.

“Donald Trump and Republicans consistently promised that they were going to lower the high cost of living, and they’ve done the exact opposite. They’ve shown no interest in lowering costs in the United States of America, which are too high,” Jeffries said in an interview on ABC News’s “This Week.”

“Housing costs are too high. Grocery costs are too high. Childcare costs are too high. Utility costs are too high. The cost of living is too high in the United States of America. This country is too expensive. But they’ve broken their promise. They have no interest in improving the quality of life of hardworking American taxpayers.”

Jeffries also said Democrats “will continue to push back forcefully” against efforts to cut taxes “for their billionaire donors and wealthy corporations.”

ABC News’s Jonathan Karl asked Jeffries about recent polling data showing Trump’s favorability rating higher than during his first term and several actions he has taken or indicated he would take, with significant approval from the American people.

Whether he favors anything Trump has done, Jeffries said, “Let me say, as it relates to all those issues, we’re just at the beginning. And the core promise that Donald Trump made is that he’s going to lower costs for everyday Americans. In fact, we were told that grocery prices would go down on day one, on January 20th.”

“Costs aren’t lower. In fact, costs are increasing. The price of eggs is skyrocketing out of control. Inflation is on the way up. That was the core promise that’s been broken.”





Source link