



Vice President Vance slammed CBS News’ Margaret Brennan for a “crazy exchange” linking the Holocaust to free speech.

In a post on X, Vance responded to a post that included a clip from Brennan’s Sunday morning interview on “Face the Nation” with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Brennan questioned the secretary on Vance’s recent remarks about German history.

“This is a crazy exchange,” Vance posted. “Does the media really think the holocaust was caused by free speech?”

Brennan asked Rubio what Vance accomplished by meeting with the leader of the far-right political group Alternative for Germany (AfD) and said in a speech that the biggest threat to Europe is censorship.

Rubio questioned why allies would be irritated by Vance using his freedom of speech to give his opinion about the state of European laws.

Brennan pushed back on Rubio, arguing that the vice president’s comments have been criticized because he was in Germany when he made the controversial remarks.

“Well, he was standing in a country where free speech was weaponized to conduct genocide, and he met with the head of a political party that has far-right views and some historic ties to extreme groups,” Brennan said. “The context of that was changing the tone of it. And you know that.”

“Well, I have to disagree with you … I have to disagree with you. Free speech was not used to conduct a genocide,” Rubio replied. “The genocide was conducted by an authoritarian Nazi regime that happened to also be genocidal because they hated Jews and they hated minorities.”

The Hill has reached out to CBS for comment.





Source link