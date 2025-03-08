



Comedian Bill Maher roasted President Trump on his show Friday night, claiming Trump’s joint address to Congress was entrenched with “lies.”

“I’m bored with that s—! OK? This is what he does. It’s … I just take everything with a grain of salt,” Maher said during an episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

He cited Trump’s suggestion during the Tuesday evening speech that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a low approval rating, following a contentious spat between the world leaders in the White House over a week ago, as an example.

“If he says Zelensky’s approval rating is 4 percent, it’s 57.2,” he told the panel of guests, which included former Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and ex-White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin.

“It’s like, you know, dog years. If somebody. If somebody says the dog is four. Oh, the dog is 28,” he continued, according to a clip highlighted by Mediaite. “So do you agree we should stop obsessing about his lies?”

Griffin, a co-host on ABC’s “The View,” seemingly agreed with the host, adding that the president’s speech was filled with false information with the intent of riling up his supporters.

“To be honest, as much as that speech drove me crazy. A lot of people were really happy with it,” she continued. “He threw a lot of red meat to his base. He rattled off things that his voters love and never mind the lies about Social Security and so on.”

Trump’s ex-staffer added, “He gave them a lot of what he’s not trying to reach the other side because he doesn’t need to anymore.”

The president’s speech was filled with a slew of fiery moments, which led several Democrats to protest in their own way. Many, including Reps. Jasmine Crockett (Texas) and Maxwell Frost (Fla.), left the chamber mid-address or held up signs, while Rep. Al Green (Texas) was escorted out after yelling at Trump about Medicare cuts and later censured for the outburst.

Despite their disapproval of the president’s remarks, snap polls showed that most Americans enjoyed the speech.

In the days following the joint address, Republicans have slammed Democrats for being disrespectful and breaking decorum — while claiming the party refused to acknowledge Trump’s accomplishments since returning to office.

“I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or make them stand and smile or applaud,” Trump told the crowd Tuesday night.

“I could find a cure to the most devastating diseases. A disease that would wipe out entire nations or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history…and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements,” he said.

Several Democrats have also come out against the protesters within their party, and 10 voted with Republicans to censure Green.

“There is a certain level of decorum and civility that should be adhered to on the floor. If Democrats want Republicans to adhere to those standards, then we have to make sure our own colleagues adhere to the same standards,” Rep. Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.) told NewsNation’s “The Hill” on Thursday, in defense of her vote.





