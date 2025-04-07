



Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed law firms coming to deals with President Trump in an interview that aired Sunday.

“What do you make of the law firms cutting deals?” CBS News’s Robert Costa asked Sanders on “CBS News Sunday Morning.”

“Absolute cowardice,” Sanders responded.

Sanders later added that the firms are “going to sell out their souls to Donald Trump, in order to continue to be able to make money here in Washington.”

Multiple law firms have recently cut deals with the president after pressure from the administration, which has threatened to cut security clearances and government contracts for multiple Big Law companies through a review process. It has also warned through an executive order of the sanctioning of attorneys for “vexatious” lawsuits.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced that he had come to a deal with a the notable law firm Milbank LLP. The president said the firm had agreed to go through with a minimum of $100 million of pro bono legal services on shared initiatives throughout his administration.

“Milbank will not deny representation to clients, such as members of politically disenfranchised groups and Government Officials, employees, and advisors, who have not historically received Legal representation from major National Law Firms,” Trump said previously

Former second gentleman Doug Emhoff’s law firm is also among those who have made similar deals with the Trump administration.





