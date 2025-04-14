



An internal White House memo proposes cutting the budgets of the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) by nearly half in fiscal 2026, according to new reporting from The Washington Post.

The early proposal for the fiscal 2026 budget would allocate $28.4 billion for State and USAID — down $27 billion, or approximately 48 percent, from the $54.4 billion in the 2025 budget, according to the Post.

The Trump administration has moved to formally end USAID, merging any remaining programs with the State Department in the coming months.

The early budget proposal, reviewed by the Post, takes for granted that USAID would be totally absorbed by the State Department. It proposes a 54 percent reduction in funding for humanitarian assistance and a 55 percent decline in global health funding, the Post reported, citing the memo.

The memo also proposes eliminating nearly 90 percent of funding to international organizations, while funding for the United Nations, NATO, and 20 other organizations would end completely, according to the Post. The proposal also reportedly cuts all funding for international peacekeeping missions.

The Post reported that a small number of organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Authority, would survive cuts to targeted contributions.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the State Department for comment.

The Post makes clear the proposal from the White House Office of Management and Budget is still up for deliberation within the Trump administration. Then, it would be up to Congress to approve any of the suggested cuts to the budget.





