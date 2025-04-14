China’s efforts to deepen economic ties with Vietnam was likely part of a plan to “screw” the US, US President Donald Trump suggested on Monday while discussing tariffs and possible exemptions for automobiles and auto parts.

“I don’t blame China. I don’t blame Vietnam. I don’t. I see they’re meeting today. Is that wonderful? That’s a lovely meeting … like trying to figure out, how do we screw the United States of America?” he told reporters in the Oval Office, claiming his predecessor Joe Biden had lost “trillions of dollars” in trade to China.

“I don’t blame President Xi,” he said in the Oval Office during a joint news briefing with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. “I like him. He likes me. I mean, you know, who knows?”

China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has not spoken with his US counterpart since Trump imposed an earlier level of tariffs on China in February. The two last spoke by telephone in January.

Last week, after raising US tariffs on imports from China to 145 per cent, Trump expressed his desire to negotiate a deal, with the White House saying he was waiting for a call from Beijing.