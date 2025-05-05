Defense &

Popemobile to serve as Gaza children's health clinic in Francis's final wish The popemobile is set to serve as a Gaza children's health clinic in a final wish from the late Pope Francis, according to Vatican News. The News reported Monday that the conversion of the pontiff's popemobile was a final request from Francis for Gaza residents, who have faced dire conditions and mass death amid Israel's military strikes. Francis, who was known for his human rights advocacy, died late April 21 after a long …

Ukraine to receive Patriot battery from Israel: Report Ukraine will soon get another Patriot air-defense system as one such battery based in Israel will be sent to the country after it is refurbished, with talks underway to send another from Germany or Greece, The New York Times reported. Four current and former U.S. officials told the outlet of the transfer, which was secured in an agreement made between the Biden administration and Israel in September, before President …

The Senate Armed Services Committee will consider the controversial nomination of retired Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata be under secretary of Defense for personnel and readiness tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.

VA Secretary Doug Collins will testify on proposed VA workforce reforms and cuts before the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee at 11:30 a.m.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet with President Trump at the White House tomorrow.

The Senate Armed Services Committee will consider the nomination of Katherine Sutton to be assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy at 9:30 a.m.

A House Homeland Security subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Beijing Air, Space, and Maritime Surveillance from Cuba: A Growing Threat to the Homeland," at 10 a.m.

The Air and Space Forces Association will have a virtual discussion on "Why We Need Assured Access to Space," at 12 p.m.

Atlantic Council will host a talk on "Europe Evolving Security Landscape," with Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken at 12:30 p.m.

The House Appropriations defense subcommittee will hold a hearing on oversight of the Air Force and Space Force, with testimony from Gen. David Allvin, chief of staff of the Air Force; Gary Ashworth, acting secretary of the Air Force; and Gen. B. Chance Saltzman, chief of space operations for the Space Force, at 2 p.m.

A House Armed Services subpanel will hear from senior military officials on "Military Readiness for FY2026," at 3 p.m.

Another House Armed Services subcommittee will hold a hearing on "Science, Technology, and Innovation Posture," at 3:30 p.m.

White House says Trump's proposal to rename Veterans Day has been scrapped (Military.com)

Iran talks tough and launches missile all while seeking a new nuclear deal with the US (The Associated Press)

Trump's call to reopen Alcatraz faces 'daunting' challenges President Trump's idea to reopen Alcatraz as a functioning prison is a reflection of his political instincts and personal tastes, even as it is a long …

Lawler town hall devolves into chaos Rep. Mike Lawler's (R-N.Y.) town hall in his suburban swing district devolved into chaos Sunday evening as attendees lobbed boos and questions …