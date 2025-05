Warm easterly winds would bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers over parts of the country as the low pressure area (LPA) off Palawan is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the day, state weather bureau Pagasa said early Tuesday morning.

Pagasa weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said that at 5 a.m. the LPA was estimated at 455 kilometers north of Kalayaan, Palawan near the PAR boundary.