Bournemouth had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with the hosts having been reduced to 10 men late in the first half after defender Chris Richards was sent off for a second yellow card.

The first period was a cagey affair with the most notable moment arriving in stoppage time when Richards was dismissed after being adjudged to have pulled back forward Justin Kluivert by referee Sam Barrott, resulting in his second caution.

Despite their man advantage for the whole second half, Bournemouth failed to capitalise and manager Andoni Iraola will be very disappointed that his team could not find a winner as they chase a spot in European football next season.

The visitors remain in eighth place on 49 points, their highest ever tally in a Premier League season, with five games still to play. Palace stay 12th on 44 points from 33 games.