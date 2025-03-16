Sam Smith scored Wrexham’s winning goal. Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham took a huge step towards securing automatic promotion to the Championship with an important 1-0 against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park on Saturday.

Sam Smith, signed from Reading in January for a club record transfer fee, scored the winning goal in the 78th minute shortly after the game restarted following a lengthy delay.

Updates from Wrexham’s X feed confirmed the game was temporarily halted “due to an ongoing medical incident in the crowd.”

A further post said: “The patient has left the stadium in a stable condition and is on the way to hospital.”

The players left the pitch while play was halted and were applauded back on when they returned. The match restarted at 5.22 p.m. local time with the clock at 76:25.

A deflected strike by Matty James was headed into the path of Smith by Steven Fletcher and the striker struck a volley into the top corner to open the scoring.

That result puts Wrexham second, three points clear of Wycombe who have a game in hand and superior goal difference.

Wrexham have been promoted from the National League and League Two in consecutive seasons.