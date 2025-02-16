Lebanese authorities said Saturday that more than 25 people have been arrested following an attack on a United Nations convoy that wounded two peacekeepers, including the force’s outgoing deputy commander.

U.N. and Lebanese officials have condemned Friday’s attack, which came as Hezbollah supporters blocked the road to the country’s only international airport for a second night over a decision by Lebanon to bar two Iranian flights from landing.

On Saturday, an AFP correspondent said tear gas was fired to disperse a crowd that again blocked the road to the airport after the Iran-backed group called for a sit-in.

Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar told reporters that “more than 25 people have been arrested by Lebanese army intelligence,” with another person detained by the security services.

“This does not mean these detainees carried out the attack … but the investigations will show who is responsible,” he said, adding that violations would be treated “with all seriousness.”

The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon has demanded a “full and immediate investigation” after one of its vehicles was set on fire in the attack, which wounded outgoing deputy force commander Chok Bahadur Dhakal, who was heading home to Nepal after completing his mission.

UNIFIL deputy spokesperson Kandice Ardiel told AFP a second Nepalese peacekeeper was also wounded.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack.

President Joseph Aoun vowed “the attackers will receive their punishment,” and said “security forces will not be lenient with any party that tries to upset stability and civil peace.”

It remains unclear who was responsible for the attack.

Senior Hezbollah official Wafiq Safa said “what happened with UNIFIL … is unacceptable.”

“Hezbollah has nothing to do with this matter,” he told Beirut-based pro-Iran broadcaster Al-Mayadeen.

Transport Minister Fayez Rasamny said that the government was trying to bring home citizens stranded in Iran on Lebanese flag carrier Middle East Airlines, but Tehran had not provided the necessary permissions.

Iran said it was ready for “constructive talks” with Lebanon on restoring flights, during a telephone call between the two countries’ foreign ministers, an Iranian foreign ministry statement said.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hezbollah of using Beirut airport to transfer weapons from Iran, claims Hezbollah and Lebanese officials have denied.

Lebanon’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said Thursday it had “temporarily rescheduled” some flights, including from Iran, until February 18.

The date coincides with the deadline for Israel to complete its withdrawal from south Lebanon and for Hezbollah to vacate its military positions in the region under a ceasefire deal that began in November and was later extended.

On Saturday, the Israeli military carried out an airstrike on south Lebanon that it said targeted a senior militant from Hezbollah’s aerial unit.

“The terrorist was targeted after repeatedly violating the understandings between Israel and Lebanon over the past few weeks, including his role in leading the launch of UAVs (drones) towards Israeli territory,” the military said.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two people were killed and four wounded in the strike on a vehicle in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area.

Both sides have accused each other of repeated ceasefire violations since the truce went into effect late last year.