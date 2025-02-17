A plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday and injured eight people, officials said, with CBC television reporting the plane flipped on landing.

Video posted by local media showed a Delta Air Lines plane belly up on a snow-covered tarmac, with people walking away from the plane.

Of the eight injuries, one was critical and the rest were mild to moderate, Peel Regional Paramedic Services Supervisor Lawrence Saindon said.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta plane arriving from Minneapolis and that emergency teams were responding.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, the airport said in a statement on social media.

Representatives for Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.