If you’re like me, you’ve probably rolled your eyes more than once at how expensive it can be to travel for business. Flights, hotels, meals and all the little extras add up quickly, but the good news is there are smarter ways to save — in fact, I’ve got some real money-saving gems to share. Buckle up, because I’m about to make your next business trip a lot friendlier on your wallet (and way more enjoyable)!

1. Become a member of a hotel discount club

This is my ultimate go-to for stretching my budget without sacrificing luxury. Membership discount hotel clubs are the secret weapon nobody’s talking about. When I created Tonia In Vegas, I knew there had to be a better way to travel for businesses and adventures. Think luxe 4- and 5-star hotels at budget-friendly prices. Yes, you can actually relax in a plush hotel robe without breaking the bank.

The benefits don’t stop there. Many of these memberships throw in discounts on flights, dining, events and even shopping. It’s like having a golden ticket to travel perks! Plus, staying in nicer hotels often means access to better locations, amenities like free breakfast or Wi-Fi and a way comfier stay. Who said traveling on a budget couldn’t be glamorous?

2. Be flexible with travel dates

I know, I know — not every business trip offers this kind of flexibility, but when it does? Magic! Shifting your flight a day earlier or later can help you snag those off-peak discounts. Bonus points if you’re flexible with flight times; red-eyes can save you money and give you a head start for the day ahead. Believe it or not, there are flight discount coupons available that can save you some serious cash on your next business trip.

3. Pack light and bring snacks

Checked bag fees are no joke, especially when traveling for business and needing to bring work attire. Save yourself the hassle (and money) by packing a carry-on only. You’ll also avoid any potential baggage claim delays, giving you more time to focus on your work or enjoy the city you’re visiting.

Another tip: Pack your own snacks! This may seem like a small detail, but it can add up quickly if you’re constantly buying food while on the road. Bringing your own snacks not only saves money but also ensures you have something healthy to munch on during those long flights.

4. Book flights early (but not too early)

Here’s a little insider tip for you. The sweet spot for finding the best airfare prices is roughly 1-3 months before domestic flights and 2-6 months before international ones. Wait too long, and prices surge. Book too early, and you could miss out on deals. It’s all about that Goldilocks zone.

And hey, why not use your membership hotel club for these flights, too? Double discounts, double the savings. Winning all around.

5. Take advantage of rewards programs

If you’re not racking up points with frequent flyer programs or hotel loyalty cards, you’re leaving money (and free travel perks!) on the table. Every trip you take can inch you closer to free stays, upgrades and airfare. Even better? Many membership hotel clubs automatically tie into loyalty programs, so you’re stacking up rewards without lifting a finger.

6. Save big with meal hacks

Skip overpriced airport snacks and bring your own goodies instead. Or, better yet, use your hotel’s membership perks for discounted dining. Enjoy and dine at a 5-star restaurant for the price of fast food? Yes, please. Another win? Booking accommodations with kitchenettes lets you prepare your own meals when you’re in the mood for a quieter, more budget-friendly dinner.

7. Bundle your travel

Travel bundles are like the Netflix of business trips. Flights, hotels and even car rentals packaged together can cost a lot less than booking piecemeal. And guess what? Membership hotel clubs often excel at combining these elements into eye-catching, deal-filled bundles. You save time, energy and, most importantly, cash.

8. Cut transportation costs

Finally, don’t overlook transportation expenses! Use ride-sharing services wisely and always compare rates with taxi services. Better yet, choose hotels close to your meeting locations to skip transportation costs altogether. Some hotels (especially those 4- or 5-star ones from your members-only club membership!) even offer complimentary shuttle services.

Make every trip more affordable (and luxurious)

There you have it — seven easy ways to keep your travel budget happy without sacrificing comfort or efficiency. The real MVP here? Joining a membership hotel discount club. It ties so many of these tips together and unlocks a world of perks that’ll make you wonder why you hadn’t joined sooner.

If saving money while staying in style doesn’t sound like the ultimate business win, I don’t know what does. Now, go on and start planning your next big trip — but this time, do it smarter. Your wallet (and your sense of adventure) will thank you!