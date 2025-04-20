Release Date, Global Timings



The final episode of 9-1-1 Season 8 is set to release soon. Fans are preparing for an emotional conclusion after the events of Episode 15. The next episode will show how the characters handle Bobby’s death.

9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 will air on May 1, 2025. The broadcast time is 8pm ET on ABC. There is a two-week gap between Episode 15 and this final episode.

The release time in other regions on May 1 is 7pm CT, 9pm Brazil Time. On May 2, it is 12 am UK Time, 1am CEST, 5:30am IST, 10:30am Australia and 12pm New Zealand. UK viewers have previously received episodes at 1am.

The runtime for the finale has not been confirmed. Most episodes this season have been around 40–43 minutes. Since this is the final episode and deals with serious events, it may be closer to 60 minutes.

Also Read:

Live Events

Storyline



In Episode 15, Bobby died due to a virus outbreak in a lab. Bobby, Chimney, Hen and Ravi were inside the lab fighting a fire. Bobby saved Hen’s life, gave oxygen to Ravi, and helped treat Chimney.Bobby told Athena to take care of the team. He chose not to reveal his own infection. Bobby and Athena shared a farewell through a glass door. He spoke about his past and their journey. Bobby prayed before he died. Peter Krause, who played Bobby, shared a message with fans after his final episode. He said Bobby’s story honored real first responders.The upcoming episode will focus on Bobby’s funeral. The story will explore how each character reacts to his death. Chimney is seen dealing with guilt. He tells Buck he feels unprepared to handle Bobby’s sacrifice. Athena is also seen struggling. She joins the funeral procession and later expresses her grief to loved ones. The finale will focus on the emotional impact of Bobby’s death on the team.

Where to Watch



Fans can watch the episode live on ABC if they have a cable subscription. It can also be viewed on ABC.com or through the ABC app using login details. The episode will be available on Hulu the next day. International fans can stream it on Disney+.

FAQs



When will 9-1-1 Season 8 Episode 16 be released?

The episode airs on May 1, 2025, at 8pm ET on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.

Where can international fans watch the finale?

International viewers can stream the episode on Disney+ starting the day after its U.S. release.

