Happy Tuesday! I’m Holly, and I’ll be your live page writer to start off the day.

In case you missed it, Poilievre picked up an endorsement last night in Edmonton from former prime minister Stephen Harper.

Harper is usually selective with his appearances. But he went on stage at the rally — where party organizers said there were 12,000 or more people — to introduce Poilievre with a 10-minute speech.

“Elected accountable political experience and the capacity for growth with that political experience — that is what Pierre has demonstrated for two decades and that is the single most important characteristic a prime minister needs,” Harper said.

As my colleague Verity Stevenson reported, the former prime minister still wields influence in conservative circles and as chair of the International Democracy Union, a global alliance of centre-right political parties.