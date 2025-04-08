Image: Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today at the start of his official visit to India.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He also relayed their wishes for India’s continued growth and development.

Prime Minister Modi reciprocated the sentiments, extending greetings to the UAE leadership and expressing hopes for further prosperity and progress for the Gulf nation and its people.

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BOJ5UFq3OT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 8, 2025

Sheikh Hamdan and PM Modi discuss ties

The two leaders discussed the deepening strategic partnership between the UAE and India, underscoring a shared vision and commitment to enhancing bilateral ties. Both sides emphasised the importance of expanding cooperation based on their longstanding relationship and mutual development objectives.

Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the UAE’s pride in the sustained growth of its partnership with India, citing decades of mutual respect, shared interests and collective pursuit of progress. He expressed confidence in achieving further gains in strategic areas such as investment, trade, tourism, industry, infrastructure, logistics, energy, food security, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and space.

He also noted the significance of other sectors including healthcare, education and defence, which feature prominently in both countries’ development agendas.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the contribution of the Indian community to the UAE’s development, and said the country remains committed to offering an inclusive and supportive environment for all residents. He pointed to the UAE’s world-class infrastructure, efficient logistics, and flexible legislative framework as pillars supporting business growth and investment.

Praising India’s economic transformation under Prime Minister Modi, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE looks forward to evolving the bilateral partnership to better address global challenges and capitalise on new opportunities.

The leaders stressed the importance of leveraging the comprehensive economic partnership agreement and the Bilateral Investment Treaty to encourage more investment and facilitate new joint ventures.

The talks also covered the need to enhance private sector collaboration and mutual investments, with both sides exploring prospects for establishing new economic partnerships based on the development momentum in both countries.

Regional and global issues were also on the agenda. The leaders underscored the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes, preserving regional stability, and ensuring secure and prosperous futures for their respective nations and the wider world.

Sheikh Hamdan meets with India’s Minister of External Affairs

Following his meeting with PM Modi, Sheikh Hamdan met Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on reviewing the strong and long-standing ties between the UAE and India, with both sides exploring avenues to further enhance cooperation across various sectors.

Business forum held

In other news, Dubai Chambers also concluded the Dubai–India Business Forum in Mumbai, held on the sidelines of the official visit of Sheikh Hamdan to India. The forum, which explored opportunities to strengthen strategic economic ties between Dubai and India, attracted more than 200 senior officials and investors, including a high-level delegation of 39 prominent business leaders from Dubai.

On the sidelines of Hamdan bin Mohammed’s official visit to India, Dubai Chambers explored new trade and investment prospects with 200 business leaders at the Dubai-India Business Forum in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/EBvVBcI1xF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 8, 2025

Inputs from Dubai Media Office.