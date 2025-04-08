Manchester United are ready to take on Arsenal in a summer move for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, while Luis Henrique is being lined up to replace Kingsley Coman at Bayern Munich. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men’s January grades | Women’s January grades

TOP STORIES

– Real Betis CEO ‘cautiously optimistic’ of signing Antony

– Sources: Inter Miami hold De Bruyne discovery rights

– Delap: Man United to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker

Matheus Cunha has been a rare bright spot in a troubled season for Wolves. Jacob King/PA Images via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Matheus Cunha has already suggested he will leave Wolves in the summer to take “the next step” in his career, and Manchester United have joined the list of interested clubs, reports talkSPORT. The 25-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided four assists in a Wolves side who have spent the majority of the season battling relegation. The Brazil international was linked with a move to Arsenal in January, but instead signed a new deal through to 2029 at Molineux. However, the contract extension served only to preserve his transfer value with a release clause of around £62.5million inserted. Arsenal will be back in for the former Atlético Madrid player, and Man United will be strong competition with both clubs desperate for reinforcements up front.

– Jamie Gittens isn’t satisfied with his situation at Borussia Dortmund and has made the club aware that he wants to leave in the summer, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. The Bundesliga giants are willing to let the winger depart and will lower the €100 million transfer fee that was quoted in January. Manchester United and Liverpool have previously been linked with a move for the 20-year-old, while Bayern Munich are said to be monitoring the situation closely.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

– Negotiations between Bayern Munich and Leroy Sané regarding a contract renewal are increasingly positive, according to Sky Sports Deutschland, with the 29-year-old wanting to stay despite Arsenal applying extra pressure by declaring an interest. Kingsley Coman is less likely to stay and, in another Sky Sports Deutschland report, the outlet says that the Bavarians see Marseille’s Luis Henrique as a possible candidate to replace him.

– Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey sees a move to Barcelona as his No. 1 priority in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo. Partey, who turns 32 before the end of the season, is out of contract in July and the Gunners are not expected to offer the Ghana international a fresh deal. However, any interest from Barcelona will depend upon the future of Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong, who could now be set to stay at Camp Nou.

– Paris Saint-Germain could make a renewed bid to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the summer, reports L’Équipe. Rashford, who is rediscovering his form on loan at Aston Villa until the end of the season, was a target for PSG in May 2022 but that interest ended when Leonardo left the role as sporting director. Now, as the 27-year-old heads to Paris on Wednesday with Villa in the UEFA Champions League, PSG could rekindle their interest. Villa have an option to make the move permanent for £40m, but it will be an expensive package with the player’s £350,000-a-week salary.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN’s Dale Johnson on the race for Wolves forward Matheus Cunha.

Matheus Cunha was something of an enigma when arriving at Wolves two years ago. The Brazil international was signed from Atlético Madrid on loan, with an obligation to make the move permanent after certain clauses were met for a fee which could rise to £35m. It’s fair to say Cunha didn’t exactly suggest he would be value for money when he was on loan, scoring only two goals and providing zero assists in 17 Premier League appearances. He then started last season slowly, but over the last 16 months has been one of the most productive players in the Premier League, scoring 23 goals and setting up another nine. He’s already netted 13 times in this campaign, one more than his tally for 2023-24. So on those numbers alone, it’s easy to see why the bigger clubs have begun to sit up and take notice, and why Wolves sealed a contract extension in January. But the release clause of just £62.5m means Wolves merely secured a set fee for the summer. And he’s become more clinical, too. The 12 goals in the last campaign came from an xG of 9.55, while this season he has 13 goals from an xG of just 6.74. His minutes per goal is down from 204.4 to 165.0. However, his discipline must be a concern. After escaping with just a two-match ban for snatching the glasses off the face of a member of the Ipswich staff in December, he was then banned for four games after losing his cool when sent off at the end of the FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth last month.

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:41 Do Liverpool need to ‘rebuild’? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Liverpool’s plans for next season.

– Barcelona have not give up hope of signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club. Interest from the Premier League, most notably Arsenal, has made a deal more difficult and a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz might be more realistic. (Diario Sport)

– Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants a new centre-back and could look to be reunited with Sporting CP star Gonçalo Inacio. While formal talks have not commenced due to the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils’ sporting and financial position, an initial approach will reportedly be made in the coming weeks. (Football Transfers)

– Bayer Leverkusen are seriously considering Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken. Initial talks have already taken place with the 31-year-old, who is under contract until 2027 and is rated at around €15m. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Liverpool have identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba as a key option for the summer transfer window. The 21-year-old is seen as an excellent fit for Arne Slot’s midfield, although the demands of £100m may prove too excessive. (Football Insider)

– Aston Villa will offer Boubacar Kamara a contract “worthy of a top five European club” amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City. (L’Équipe)

– Tottenham have no plans to sign Timo Werner on a permanent basis from RB Leipzig when his loan expires in the summer. Werner, who has been struggling with a hamstring injury for the past few months, has scored only one goal all season. (Fabrizio Romano)

– Juventus have identified Ipswich Town left-back Leif Davis as a possible replacement for Andrea Cambiaso. Davis could be a cut-price option for the Bianconeri if Ipswich get relegated. (Football Transfers)

– Fiorentina are set to trigger the additional year in David de Gea‘s contract. The former Man United goalkeeper signed for the Serie A club on a free transfer last summer and has made 31 appearances in all competitions. (Fabrizio Romano)