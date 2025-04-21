I’m Cat Tunney, a senior reporter with CBC’s Parliamentary bureau. Liberal Leader Mark Carney is on P.E.I. for a health-care related announcement, but first addressed the death of Pope Francis, calling him “the world’s conscience.”

“Pope Francis was a voice of moral clarity, spiritual courage and boundless compassion,” said Carney, a Catholic himself.

The former central banker recounted a parable Francis shared in 2014, which is also cited in Carney’s book Values.

“He compared humanity to wine — rich, diverse, full of spirit — and the market to grappa — distilled, intense and at times disconnected — and he called on all of us to reintegrate human values into our economic lives,” said Carney.

“He reminded us that markets don’t have values, people do, and it’s our responsibility to close the gap, to turn that grappa into wine.”

The prime minister called Francis’s visit to Canada in 2022 and his decision to issue an apology on residential schools “a crucial step in moving the church forward in its journey toward meaningful reconciliation.”