Illegal nets are wiping out endangered marine life while fueling cartel operations—this is the fight to stop them.”

In a major victory for marine conservation, the Government of Mexico seized over 9 kilometers of illegal gillnets in the Upper Gulf of California, striking a critical blow against the cartel-driven totoaba trade. This black-market industry not only threatens marine life but also helps fund drug and human trafficking across borders.

A Major Operation Against Organized Poaching

The latest operation resulted in the confiscation of:

9,000 meters of illegal totoaba gillnets

72 dead totoaba, rendered unusable to prevent illegal sale

23.5 kg of swim bladders, a prized commodity in the illicit trade

Seven live totoaba successfully released back into the wild

The illegal totoaba trade, driven by black-market demand for swim bladders in China, generates millions of dollars for organized crime. These profits fuel broader cartel operations, from narcotics to human trafficking, making illegal fishing not just a threat to marine life but a direct contributor to cross-border criminal networks.

Sea Shepherd’s Role: A Constant Presence in the Fight

Sea Shepherd works alongside Mexican enforcement agencies, maintaining a constant presence in the Vaquita Refuge to deter poachers and remove deadly fishing gear. Our ships patrol these waters 24/7, helping to protect the refuge and enforce conservation laws.

These illegal gillnets don’t just threaten totoaba—they are the primary cause of death for the vaquita, the world’s most endangered marine mammal. With a low number of individuals remaining, every illegal net removed is a chance for survival.

This article was first published by Sea Shepherd on 18 March 2025. Lead Image: SEMAR / PROFEPA.

What you can do

Wildlife continues to face threats, which include hunting, poaching, illegal trade in animal products, habitat loss as well as a rapidly changing climate.

Become a Wildlife Champion today by supporting our conservation partners with a monthly donation as little as $1.