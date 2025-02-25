



Image by Anasmeister from Unsplash The January 2025 wildfires across Los Angeles have prompted conversations about the public health problems and health risks associated with urban smoke. The urban smoke that has resulted from the wildfires in LA may be more dangerous than your typical fire. Unlike wildfires in remote forests and rural areas, urban fires pose an insidious threat to air quality that can cause lifelong impacts. Any healthcare professional, from general practitioners and nurses to students of an online FNP program, can tell you smoke and ash from urban wildfires can put people at risk of both short and long-term health problems. Any smoke is dangerous Smoke, whether it’s from a wildfire or other sources, is dangerous for various reasons. Smoke contains tiny particles (PM2.5) that can penetrate deep into your lungs and even enter your bloodstream. These particles can cause lung inflammation and in severe cases, damage them and other organs. Long-term exposure can also lead to respiratory problems, like cardiovascular disease and even cancer. Smoke also contains a variety of toxic gases, including carbon monoxide (CO)—which is extremely dangerous. CO is colorless, and odorless, making it extremely difficult to detect. It can reduce the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, and exposure can cause headaches, dizziness, and even death. Along with the immediate effects and irritation inhaling smoke can cause, researchers are now studying the potential effects it can have on the brain and nervous system. New data suggests inhaling particulate matter has links to Alzheimer’s disease and other conditions. Why the L.A. fires are worse The wildfires that we saw raging across Los Angeles have been particularly more dangerous than your usual smoke for a range of reasons. Even if the fire is hundreds of miles away from you, the smoke can still affect your health. Data estimates millions of people across the L.A. region are being exposed to wildfire smoke. What makes them increasingly dangerous, is that the fire is not only burning through houses, but also through furniture, paints, plastics, and electronics. When materials like plastics and electronics burn, they can release toxic chemicals into the air. So, along with the typical PM2.5 and CO, people are also potentially breathing in these toxic chemicals. A 2023 study of smoke from fires that included urban areas found it contained a vast array of chemicals that are harmful to humans. These include dioxins, hydrogen chloride, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and more. Researchers from the same study also found that urban smoke also contained metals, like lead, chromium, and arsenic. These metals are known to negatively impact several body systems, like the brain and liver. This has contributed to the L.A. fires being more dangerous than your typical wildfire. Other factors, like temperature inversions, are also contributing to making the fires more dangerous. Inversions trap smoke from wildfires, making air quality worse. Image by Michael Held from Unsplash Why have there been so many fires? Statistics show that wildfire burn areas have been increasing in the United States since 1985. The annual number of acres burned in the U.S. is on an upward trend, and more high-severity fires are becoming common. There are a few contributing factors to this. The first reason is climate change—higher temperatures lead to more fire. Higher temperatures also increase moisture evaporation, which dry out soil and plants, making them more likely to burn. The other major contributing factors are population growth and the expansion of the wildland-urban interface (WUI). Wildland-urban interface describes where cities meet natural landscapes. If fires ever occur in these areas, they quickly spread into urban areas. How to stay safe in polluted air If you live in an area that is affected by urban smoke, there are several things you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones. These include: Check daily air pollution forecasts in your area. Color-coded forecasts can tell you when the air is dangerous in your community. To check air quality online, https://www.airnow.gov/ is a useful, government tool.

Stay indoors as much as possible and avoid going outside. If you do have to go outside, for example, to get groceries, limit exposure by wearing a mask.

A key tool for staying safe when the air is polluted is through the use of an air purifier. This can help remove smoke particles from the air in your home.

Always keep your windows and door closed, this will help prevent smoke from entering your home.

If possible, try to stay with friends or family that are outside of the affected areas with polluted air.

If you suffer from any respiratory conditions, like asthma, take extra precautions and consult with your doctor about how to manage it during a wildfire. While any smoke can be a serious health hazard, urban smoke is particularly dangerous. By following the above-listed tips, you can reduce your risk of experiencing harmful effects. Additional tips: During a wildfire event, always pay attention to your body. If you experience any symptoms of smoke inhalation, like wheezing, coughing, or difficulty breathing, seek medical attention as soon as possible. Turn on alerts to stay up-to-date with the latest information about wildfires and the air quality in your area. The best sources for information would be your local news platforms and the Environmental Protection Agency. Preparation is also important. For example, if you’re going to have to stay indoors for prolonged periods of time, stock up on groceries and get them delivered. Wildfires, or any fires, are scary for many reasons—unfortunately smoke inhalation is just another factor to consider and be weary of. Do what you can to keep yourself and others safe, and always listen to the advice of local authorities. The editorial staff of Medical News Bulletin had no role in the preparation of this post. The views and opinions expressed in this post are those of the advertiser and do not reflect those of Medical News Bulletin. Medical News Bulletin does not accept liability for any loss or damages caused by the use of any products or services, nor do we endorse any products, services, or links in our Sponsored Articles.