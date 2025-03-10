The Moon moves through Earth’s shadow during a total lunar eclipse like this one in 2022.

credit: Rodney Pommier

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out on the evening of March 13. That’s when one of the year’s best celestial events — a total eclipse of the Moon — will begin. It will continue into the early morning hours of the 14th, so if you want to see it all, get ready for a long night. All eclipses are cool, but total ones of the Sun and the Moon are the best. Good luck!