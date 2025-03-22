Chinese tech giant ByteDance has roughly two weeks to save its video app TikTok from a renewed US ban — and there are signs cloud computing giant Oracle (ORCL) could play a prominent role.

ByteDance faces a federal mandate to divest the popular social media app but won a reprieve from President Trump, who, on his first day in office, asked his attorney general not to enforce the law for 75 days. If ByteDance can’t find a buyer for TikTok’s US operations, the ban passed by Congress will kick in April 5.

Vice President JD Vance told reporters this past week that a high-level agreement satisfying US national security concerns by early April was “almost” certain.

President Trump said last weekend that four bidders had emerged, but he didn’t identify them. Names previously floated by Trump and others have included Microsoft (MSFT), AI startup Perplexity, a coalition of billionaire investors, and even the US government.

One prominent corporate name, however, keeps surfacing: Oracle.

The tech giant co-founded by billionaire Larry Ellison already acts as TikTok’s primary cloud provider and had attempted a prior purchase of TikTok that eventually fizzled during Trump’s first term in 2020.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and U.S. President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Jan. 21. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) · Andrew Harnik via Getty Images

The app started routing its US traffic through Oracle’s cloud in 2022 in an overhaul known as “Project Texas” that aimed to satisfy US regulatory demands to store Americans’ data domestically.

Now Oracle is a leading contender to help rescue TikTok from its current predicament, the Information reported this past week. ByteDance’s leaders reportedly want to retain a hands-on role with TikTok’s operations in any such deal.

Bloomberg separately reported that an Oracle deal being mulled by the White House would task the tech giant with safeguarding Americans’ data on TikTok in exchange for a stake in the company, while leaving app’s algorithm in the hands of ByteDance.

TikTok and its CEO Shou Zi Chew have repeatedly objected to letting go of the app’s proprietary algorithm. Neither TikTok nor Oracle responded to a request for comment.

On Friday, Reuters offered up yet another scenario involving Oracle.

The news agency said the biggest non-Chinese investors in ByteDance may increase their existing stakes and acquire the US operations of TikTok as part of a new entity, while Oracle protects the US user data to ensure it is not available to China.

These investors include Jeff Yass’ Susquehanna International Group and Bill Ford’s General Atlantic. In such a scenario, Chinese ownership in the new business would drop below a critical 20% threshold needed to avoid the US ban.