Budget-conscious travelers can explore the wild without breaking the bank by opting for less expensive accommodations, such as camping or staying at basic lodges, and booking during off-peak seasons. To keep costs low, choosing self-drive safaris and utilizing local guides can also reduce expenses. Additionally, booking packages with inclusive meals and activities helps avoid hidden fees. While luxury safaris remain expensive, there are plenty of options for those willing to be flexible with their accommodations and travel dates. The key is research and understanding the best times and ways to book, ensuring an unforgettable wildlife experience without financial strain.

Source: IOL