(Bloomberg) — Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over a meeting with Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma and other prominent entrepreneurs on Monday, signaling Beijing’s support for the private sector after years of turmoil.

Xi delivered a speech after listening to representatives of private firms including the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. billionaire and Xiaomi Corp. chief Lei Jun, state media reported. Also present were Meituan’s Wang Xing, Wang Xingxing of robotics firm Unitree, and Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei — considered one of the key figures in China’s ambition to reduce its reliance on American technology. Premier Li Qiang also attended.

Chinese leaders had been expected to meet with high-profile figures on Monday, with anticipation over the gathering boosting the nation’s stock market. The summit demonstrates a more supportive stance by the Communist Party toward the private-sector companies that fuel most of the country’s economic growth.

Ma was the highest-profile casualty of Xi’s crackdown on the internet and private sector in 2020, when authorities scuttled the blockbuster initial public offering of Alibaba-affiliate Ant Group Co. That episode kicked off a yearslong campaign to tighten state control over the world’s second-largest economy, rein in the nation’s billionaire class and shift resources toward Xi’s priorities from national security to technological self-sufficiency. The outspoken entrepreneur disappeared from public view.

But authorities have taken a less combative approach more recently as China’s economy slowed and companies including Alibaba aligned themselves with Xi’s push for leadership in areas like artificial intelligence.

“This is the strongest signal China could release to boost social confidence. The fact that Xi Jinping himself shows up to meet with the entrepreneurs highlights the political significance of this meeting,” said You Chuanman, senior lecturer at the School of Law, Singapore University of Social Sciences.

“It’s an ‘enabling policy’ rather than a 180-degree shift,” You said. “China has been pivoting from over-regulation on the property market and private sector before Covid to releasing positive policy signals to the private economy. We’ve seen a continuing shift in tone from Beijing towards the private sector: tolerance, improvement, and encouragement.”

