Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban have effectively sought to erase women from public life. An intricate web of laws and policies have denied women access to education, the labor market, and almost all other aspects of lives outside their homes. Those brave enough to take to the streets to protest have been beaten, arrested, and tortured.

Despite the dystopian levels of repression, Afghan women continue to show remarkable resilience. Denied access to public life, they are increasingly turning to the online sphere, where they have taken to X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook to challenge Taliban rule and organize. But, as a new report by Afghan Witness released recently shows, women are also turning to social media, in particular Instagram, for entrepreneurship, creativity, and self-expression – although often at huge personal risk.

While Instagram remains the third most popular social media site in Afghanistan, its growth is palpable – out of 100 accounts we analyzed for the report, 86 had been set up since August 2021. Women we interviewed told us that they had mostly flocked to the platform as a direct result of repressive Taliban policies. Some had been forced out of their university studies or workplaces since the takeover, and see Instagram as an economic lifeline. Others – largely confined to their homes – had set up an account out of the urge to do something and to express themselves.

The content they share is varied, and often inspiring. It ranges from showcasing their daily lives to bloggers sharing inspirational posts and promoting local businesses. Several women have also set up small businesses through Instagram, often selling handmade products, jewelry, clothing, candles, or other products. One 18-year-old woman, for example, sells a line of bracelets and phone cases from a remote district in a northern province, which straddles the border with Turkmenistan. With Afghanistan’s economy cratering and women increasingly losing access to the labor market, such online businesses have become a lifeline for many families.

We also noticed a remarkable sense of solidarity and “sisterhood” among Afghan female influencers and bloggers. At least one woman, who has tens of thousands of followers, said that she refused to charge female-run businesses for promoting their products.

Afghan women using Instagram, however, also face enormous challenges.

Almost all women we talked to said that they fear for their own safety and reprisals from the Taliban – whether through fines, beatings, or detention. Many do not show their faces in Instagram posts, while others take extra precautions to hide their identities when they go outside, or simply try to stay indoors as much as possible. As one influencer told us: “The fear we experience when we post our photos is unimaginable.”

These are not idle concerns. One woman influencer recently had her camera taken by the Taliban “moral police” while taking pictures outside in Kabul. The Taliban also threatened her. Another woman was forced to flee Afghanistan after being threatened due to her acting and modeling work, which she had shared online. This is in the context of the Taliban stepping up harassment, detentions, and beatings of women violating strict dress codes.

While women are officially still allowed to set up businesses under the Taliban, in practice they face a huge amount of hurdles to do so. Per one estimate, more than half of Afghanistan’s thousands of women-run businesses had closed down just during the first year of Taliban rule. This was echoed in our interviews. One woman, who runs a custom-made clothing business through Instagram, told us that she had been forced to shut down a workshop in Kabul, which employed more than 20 women, as a result of Taliban harassment. Others also highlighted how movement restrictions on women meant they had to rely on male family members to fulfill orders and other practical aspects of their work.

There is every chance that the Taliban will target women with an online presence even more in the future. Despite international pressure, the regime continues to tighten control of the lives of women and girls. The Law on the Prevention of Vice and Promotion of Virtue introduced in August last year, imposes even further restrictions – including on sharing images of living beings online.

Despite the enormously difficult situation facing Afghan women online, there are practical ways that donors, regional governments, and international civil society can help. This includes support through resources and training on both how to run online businesses and digital security – although this has to be done in a sensitive way that puts the safety of the women front and center. At a more macro level, the international community must of course continue to pressure the Taliban to end the apartheid-like restrictions on women and girls. This should include supporting the many justice and accountability efforts targeting the Taliban, including through the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.

Afghan women are showing remarkable resilience in the face of the Taliban’s unprecedented repression – not least online. As one woman succinctly told us: “Despite the restrictions, we can do things… and give hope to others.” They need the world’s support now more than ever.