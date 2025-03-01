Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Ahemdabad railway station redevelopment project on March 01. During his inspection of the National High-Speed Rail Project in Ahmedabad, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw visits the steel bridge installation site at NH 48. He said, “In Bullet train projects, many places have some kind of unique construction. This bridge is over 1100 tons. Many of its specialised components are Made in India, and many of the components are designed in India. The team that is working here is the expert of bridge building – this is the team which has worked in Anji and Chenab bridges.”

