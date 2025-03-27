Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

Alex Palou admits that it is “100 percent” a little surreal that he has won the first two INDYCAR races of the season.

“You always go through a weekend wanting to win — never expecting to win, but maybe expecting to fight,” said Palou, who won the 2021, 2023 and 2024 season titles. “There’s so much stuff that needs to go right in order to win an INDYCAR race.

“All the pit stops, your tire mileage, also fuel mileage. There’s so much stuff that needs to go right that it’s tough to get it. It’s amazing to start with a double win this season.”

Only once in the previous 14 seasons has a driver won the first two INDYCAR races. Scott Dixon won the first three of the COVID-delayed 2020 season and he went on to win the title.

Will Power won the first two in 2010 and finished second in the standings.

In the 20 years before Power, in an open-wheel racing series, Sebastian Bourdais (2006), Paul Tracy (2003), Sam Hornish Jr. (2001), Rick Mears (1982) and Johnny Rutherford (1980) were the only ones to win the first two events. And they all eventually captured the season crown.

“It’s tough seeing this guy beat us every single event,” said Arrow McLaren driver Christian Lundgaard. “We’ve got to find a way to stop him.”

Palou has 13 career victories, all on road and street courses. He has never won on an oval, but there are only a handful of them in the series.

“Like Christian said, it just seems like every time someone is winning, it’s always Palou in the 10 [car],” said Lundgaard teammate Pato O’Ward. “He’s obviously figured it out. He’s got a great team behind him.”

Palou sure does have a great team fueling his success. His Barry Wanser-led crew has had a flawless strategy when it comes to which tire (the harder primary tires or the softer alternates) to use at certain times during the race.

“We never take anything for granted, at least they don’t, anybody in the team,” Palou said.

“They just keep on working and giving me better cars and all the tools that I need to try and win and fight for the races.”

Off to a good start to his fourth championship, Palou won’t declare himself as the driver to beat for the title, although he half-jokingly admits that those asking how others will beat him is a “great question.”

What he knows is he has two trophies this year while everyone else is looking for their first.

“Back-to-back wins is awesome,” Palou said.

