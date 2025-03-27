BYU Cougars forward Richie Saunders ‘ latest NIL opportunity pays homage to a unique family story.

In the 1950s, Saunders’ great-grandfather Francis Nephi Grigg (as well as his brother) co-founded frozen foods company Ore-Ida. Among the company’s innovations? Tater Tots, now Ore-Ida’s most well-known product.

Or, after some recent branding changes, Ore-Richie.

Saunders poured in 25 points for the Cougars against the Wisconsin Badgers in the round of 32, prompting the company his great-grandfather founded to ink a partnership ahead of the Sweet 16 with the forward.

An aspect of the deal is that as long as Saunders and BYU are still dancing in the NCAA tournament, Ore-Ida will go by the name Ore-Richie.

We are changing our name for the first time EVER. You can address us as Ore-Richie for as long as the Tot King is in the tournament. Let’s cook 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vZoAY9O1gG — Ore-Richie (@OreIdaPotatoes) March 26, 2025

The company also pledged to release a limited edition “Richie’s Tater Shots” bag if the Cougars can win four more games and take home a national title.

Heir Richie’s got it in the bag! If his team wins the tourney, we’ll drop this limited edition bag of Tater Shots. Keep cooking king! pic.twitter.com/fI4HMZTDhJ — Ore-Richie (@OreIdaPotatoes) March 26, 2025

Ore-Ida has previously promised to give away free Tater Tots after BYU NCAA tournament victories — a pledge Saunders’ teammates paid homage to with a “tater tots” chant after the Cougars’ win over VCU in the tournament’s first round.

“Heir Richie” and BYU will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 at 7:09 p.m. ET on Thursday night, as the Cougars look to advance in the tournament — and potentially force the eventual release of new Tater Tots products.