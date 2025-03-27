The UAE Fatwa Council has called upon the specialists, experts, and members of the community, including both citizens and residents, to observe the crescent of the month of Shawwal 1446 AH.

They are to do so on the evening of Saturday, March 29, 2025, corresponding to the 29th of Ramadan, a WAM report said.

Read-Celebrating Eid Al Fitr in Dubai? Here’s what you need to know

The “Shawwal Moon-Sighting Committee,” formed under the Council’s authority and responsible for moon sightings in the UAE, urged anyone who sees the crescent to contact the committee by phone at 027774647 or by submitting their report through this link.

Eid Al Fitr holiday in Dubai

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had announced that Sunday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 1 will be a paid holiday for all private sector employees across the country to mark the festival of Eid Al Fitr.

The ministry also stated that if the month of Ramadan concludes on the 30th day, the holiday will be extended to Wednesday, April 2.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE also issued a circular on March 17, announcing Eid Al Fitr holidays for federal government staff.

The authority announced that the holidays would be observed from Shawwal 1-3 of 1446 AH, with official work resuming on the 4th of Shawwal.

The 30th day of Ramadan will be observed as an additional public holiday if the holy month concludes with 30 days, thereby extending the Eid Al Fitr break.