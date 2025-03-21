



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A pair of comfortable sandals can help you feel cute as you complete your errands. Sure, you could always wear a pair of tried-and-true sneakers, but we all deserve to feel like a main character while picking up milk at the grocery store.

We found a pair of cute sandals available at a great price. The Drop Samantha Lace-Up Sandal is currently on sale for $22 at Amazon. Originally $45, you could get two pairs for the price of one.

The Drop Samantha Lace-Up Sandal, $22 (was $45) at Amazon

These gladiator-inspired sandals come with long, thin straps to wrap around your calf or ankle. They are made of durable faux leather and have a plush insole for all-day adventures. A rubber outsole lets you walk securely on slippery floors or smooth outdoor surfaces. They pair perfectly with a dress, jeans, or shorts, and they’re appropriate for all kinds of occasions.

Related: Amazon is selling a $50 pair of sandals for $30, and shoppers say they ‘look like Birkenstocks’

The sandals come in seven colors at various prices and size availability. That is to say: If you see a color you like on sale in your size, make sure to snag it.

Shoppers compliment the strappy sandals on their quality and value, calling them the “best summer shoes.”

“So cute and comfortable,” one shopper wrote. “I walked around in them for a whole day (even up a bunch of stairs) and they were great! They class up any outfit.”

“I absolutely love these sandals,” another reviewer added. “They are incredibly comfortable. I brought them on my trip to Europe and wore them almost every day and walked an average of 20,000 steps a day. They stay tied which is so great. The color is neutral so they can go with pretty much anything you wear. I will absolutely be getting another pair when I wear these out.”

Shop The Drop Samantha Lace-Up Sandal for just $22 at Amazon before it sells out or the deal ends.