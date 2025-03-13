



Spring is right around the corner, which means it’s time to switch out your bedding from winter-friendly comforters to cooling bed sheets and lightweight sets. But the best bedding that’s perfect for year-round use is a quilt set, and we found an amazing option on sale at Amazon.

The Madison Park Tuscany 3-Piece Quilt Set is currently 60% off. Originally $104 for a full/queen-size set, it’s now only $42, which is its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Madison Park Tuscany 3-Piece Quilt Set, $41 (was $104) at Amazon

The set includes a quilt and two standard shams. Each piece has “gorgeous details,” according to shoppers, with scalloped edges and a damask medallion pattern. Paired with light and neutral colorways — including cream, blue, blush, khaki, seafoam, and white — this set will add eye-catching texture and elevate your bedroom.

The quilt and shams are made of polyester that one reviewer said is “super-soft and luxurious.” Others noted it has a “great weight” that’s “perfect weight for warmer weather,” but can also be used as an “extra layer of warmth” in the winter.

Despite its sophisticated look, it’s also surprisingly durable. Shoppers noted that the set is “pet approved” and has “held up extremely well” in multi-pet households. Another reviewer said that their dogs sleep on it daily and “it has not pilled, faded, or even fallen apart.”

Reviewers also love the quality and enjoyed the set so much that they bought two. “It’s beautiful, soft, and well-made. I currently have this quilt on two beds in my home. The one on my bed has held up very well for over eight years, so I purchased another one for my guest room,” one shopper said. They also mentioned that it’s easy to clean, whether it’s a spot clean or in the washing machine.

With a 60% discount and the rave reviews, you can’t go wrong with adding the Madison Park Tuscany 3-Piece Quilt Set to your cart.